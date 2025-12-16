TD COWEN Maintains Genmab A (GNMSF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Genmab A (OTCPK:GNMSF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.13% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Genmab A is $336.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $159.59 to a high of $500.17. The average price target represents an increase of 26.13% from its latest reported closing price of $266.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Genmab A is 20,044MM, an increase of 421.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 116.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genmab A. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNMSF is 0.18%, an increase of 11.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.30% to 8,938K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 1,093K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares , representing a decrease of 15.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNMSF by 1.91% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 923K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,040K shares , representing a decrease of 12.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNMSF by 17.30% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 903K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNMSF by 5.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 561K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNMSF by 5.55% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 426K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares , representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNMSF by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.