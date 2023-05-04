TD Cowen Maintains Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.22% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Generac Holdings is 143.67. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.22% from its latest reported closing price of 114.74.

The projected annual revenue for Generac Holdings is 4,317MM, an increase of 0.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Generac Holdings. This is a decrease of 69 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNRC is 0.19%, a decrease of 7.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.03% to 64,579K shares. The put/call ratio of GNRC is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,937K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,907K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 47.02% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,825K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares, representing an increase of 47.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,581K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,559K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,269K shares, representing an increase of 18.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 99.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,465K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,447K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 47.30% over the last quarter.

Generac Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.

