TD Cowen Maintains FreightCar America (RAIL) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.49% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for FreightCar America is $4.59. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 51.49% from its latest reported closing price of $3.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FreightCar America is $512MM, an increase of 40.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 61K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAIL by 6.77% over the last quarter.

Investors Research holds 7K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Independent Wealth Network holds 12K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Street holds 43K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 71.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAIL by 196.07% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in FreightCar America. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAIL is 0.01%, a decrease of 70.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.51% to 4,200K shares. The put/call ratio of RAIL is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

FreightCar America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FreightCar America, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, that also supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including open top hopper cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, coal cars, and also specializes in the conversion of railcars for repurposed use. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Castaños, Mexico; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

See all FreightCar America regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.