TD Cowen Maintains Fortinet (FTNT) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Fortinet (NasdaqGS:FTNT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.59% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fortinet is $91.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.59% from its latest reported closing price of $80.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fortinet is 7,497MM, an increase of 14.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortinet. This is an decrease of 49 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTNT is 0.32%, an increase of 8.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 567,454K shares. The put/call ratio of FTNT is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,913K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,637K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 0.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,034K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,677K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16,917K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,088K shares , representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 15,793K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,837K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 15,521K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.