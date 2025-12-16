TD COWEN Maintains Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (MHCUF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:MHCUF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.98% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is $23.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.22 to a high of $26.78. The average price target represents an increase of 63.98% from its latest reported closing price of $14.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is 80MM, a decrease of 19.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHCUF is 0.25%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,910K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,225K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099K shares , representing an increase of 10.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHCUF by 14.81% over the last quarter.

TRSSX - T. Rowe Price Institutional Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 621K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares , representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHCUF by 15.77% over the last quarter.

TRSGX - T. Rowe Price Spectrum Moderate Growth Allocation Fund holds 31K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHCUF by 31.20% over the last quarter.

TRPBX - T. Rowe Price Spectrum Moderate Allocation Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHCUF by 32.10% over the last quarter.

PRSIX - T. Rowe Price Spectrum Conservative Allocation Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 7.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHCUF by 31.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.