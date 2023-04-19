TD Cowen Maintains First Solar (FSLR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.41% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Solar is $212.94. The forecasts range from a low of $47.27 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.41% from its latest reported closing price of $218.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Solar is $3,428MM, an increase of 30.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 1.42% over the last quarter.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 15.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 6.90% over the last quarter.

NCGFX - New Covenant Growth Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CLSE - Convergence Long holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1336 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Solar. This is an increase of 296 owner(s) or 28.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLR is 0.36%, a decrease of 13.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.60% to 93,992K shares. The put/call ratio of FSLR is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

First Solar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar solutions, which use its advanced module and system technology. The company's integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar's renewable energy solutions protect and enhance the environment.

See all First Solar regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.