TD COWEN Maintains First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (FCXXF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:FCXXF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.18% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is $15.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.81 to a high of $17.01. The average price target represents an increase of 42.18% from its latest reported closing price of $11.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is 725MM, an increase of 1.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCXXF is 0.26%, an increase of 11.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.09% to 13,640K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,030K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,961K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCXXF by 3.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,882K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCXXF by 4.49% over the last quarter.

CSFAX - Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc. holds 789K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares , representing an increase of 18.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCXXF by 37.64% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 714K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 707K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCXXF by 0.17% over the last quarter.

