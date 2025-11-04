TD Cowen Maintains Federated Hermes (FHI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.90% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Federated Hermes is $52.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.90% from its latest reported closing price of $49.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Federated Hermes is 1,755MM, an increase of 0.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federated Hermes. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FHI is 0.17%, an increase of 11.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 79,524K shares. The put/call ratio of FHI is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,088K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,200K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 22.59% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,979K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,481K shares , representing an increase of 16.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,818K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905K shares , representing an increase of 32.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 51.06% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 2,680K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808K shares , representing an increase of 32.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 51.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,458K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,541K shares , representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 0.86% over the last quarter.

