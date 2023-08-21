TD Cowen Maintains ExlService Holdings (EXLS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 553.80% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ExlService Holdings is 181.56. The forecasts range from a low of 163.62 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 553.80% from its latest reported closing price of 27.77.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ExlService Holdings is 1,612MM, an increase of 4.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 785 funds or institutions reporting positions in ExlService Holdings. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXLS is 0.30%, a decrease of 6.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 38,873K shares. The put/call ratio of EXLS is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,849K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 87.08% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,046K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares, representing an increase of 37.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 46.85% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,020K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 8.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 978K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 878K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing an increase of 34.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 84.71% over the last quarter.

Exlservice Hldgs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXL) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps its clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating its domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, EXL looks deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 31,900 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Canada, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves customers in multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.