TD Cowen Maintains Equinix (EQIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Equinix (NasdaqGS:EQIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.66% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Equinix is $979.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $812.04 to a high of $1,260.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.66% from its latest reported closing price of $832.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Equinix is 9,164MM, an increase of 0.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equinix. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQIX is 0.75%, an increase of 4.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.20% to 107,286K shares. The put/call ratio of EQIX is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,636K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,520K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 6.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,145K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,075K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 10.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,776K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,705K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 11.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,508K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,512K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 13.21% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,286K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591K shares , representing an increase of 30.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 25.57% over the last quarter.

