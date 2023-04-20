TD Cowen Maintains Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Elevance Health, Inc. is $586.54. The forecasts range from a low of $505.00 to a high of $651.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.25% from its latest reported closing price of $457.33.

The projected annual revenue for Elevance Health, Inc. is $165,476MM, an increase of 2.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $33.02.

Elevance Health, Inc. Declares $1.48 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share ($5.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.28 per share.

At the current share price of $457.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.19%, the lowest has been 0.94%, and the highest has been 2.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prudential Financial holds 260K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing a decrease of 70.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 34.25% over the last quarter.

MYSPX - MainStay MacKay S&P 500 Index Fund Investor Class holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 13.54% over the last quarter.

GARTX - Goldman Sachs Absolute Return Tracker Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 48.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 20.12% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 53K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 10.91% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Large Cap Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2773 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elevance Health, Inc.. This is an increase of 119 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELV is 0.59%, a decrease of 7.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 241,360K shares. The put/call ratio of ELV is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Elevance Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 110 million people, including approximately 43 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner.

