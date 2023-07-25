TD Cowen Maintains Elevance Health (ELV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.56% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Elevance Health is 582.16. The forecasts range from a low of 517.12 to a high of $651.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.56% from its latest reported closing price of 471.16.

The projected annual revenue for Elevance Health is 165,476MM, a decrease of 0.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 33.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2727 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elevance Health. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELV is 0.58%, an increase of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 237,935K shares. The put/call ratio of ELV is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,277K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,726K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 12.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,457K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,782K shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 14.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,353K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,259K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 16.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,573K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,521K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 16.09% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,846K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,482K shares, representing a decrease of 13.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 24.06% over the last quarter.

Elevance Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 110 million people, including approximately 43 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner.

