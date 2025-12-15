TD COWEN Maintains Dream Unlimited (DRUNF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Dream Unlimited (OTCPK:DRUNF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.45% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dream Unlimited is $24.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.79 to a high of $28.95. The average price target represents an increase of 74.45% from its latest reported closing price of $13.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dream Unlimited is 431MM, a decrease of 2.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dream Unlimited. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRUNF is 0.10%, an increase of 2.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 1,946K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Small Cap Portfolio holds 681K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 221K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares , representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRUNF by 1.36% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 208K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Small Cap Value Portfolio Class IB holds 199K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares , representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRUNF by 4.52% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 126K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares , representing a decrease of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRUNF by 3.01% over the last quarter.

