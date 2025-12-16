TD COWEN Maintains Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DREUF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:DREUF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.16% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is $10.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.04 to a high of $11.60. The average price target represents an increase of 18.16% from its latest reported closing price of $9.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is 430MM, a decrease of 17.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DREUF is 0.34%, an increase of 20.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 23,195K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 5,525K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,060K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,822K shares , representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DREUF by 6.77% over the last quarter.

CSFAX - Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc. holds 2,563K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,528K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,467K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DREUF by 0.22% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 949K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 881K shares , representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DREUF by 4.43% over the last quarter.

