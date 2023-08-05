TD Cowen Maintains Deluxe (DLX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.54% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deluxe is 27.88. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 35.54% from its latest reported closing price of 20.57.

The projected annual revenue for Deluxe is 2,287MM, an increase of 2.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deluxe. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLX is 0.07%, a decrease of 14.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 43,447K shares. The put/call ratio of DLX is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,146K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,197K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLX by 9.90% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,794K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,829K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLX by 10.23% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,287K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,280K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLX by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,002K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,003K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLX by 7.36% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1,946K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,965K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLX by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Deluxe Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deluxe Corporation, a Trusted Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Its solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on its solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Its powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world's largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. Its reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be its customers' most trusted business partner.

