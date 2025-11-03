TD Cowen Maintains DaVita (DVA) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.96% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for DaVita is $153.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $138.37 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 28.96% from its latest reported closing price of $119.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DaVita is 12,286MM, a decrease of 7.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,187 funds or institutions reporting positions in DaVita. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVA is 0.11%, an increase of 20.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 74,293K shares. The put/call ratio of DVA is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 33,797K shares representing 47.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,142K shares , representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,647K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 92.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,212K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 20.39% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,179K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares , representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 20.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,110K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,186K shares , representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 22.44% over the last quarter.

