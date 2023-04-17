TD Cowen Maintains CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 168.97% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CTI BioPharma is $11.46. The forecasts range from a low of $8.18 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 168.97% from its latest reported closing price of $4.26.

The projected annual revenue for CTI BioPharma is $161MM, an increase of 197.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIAA SEPARATE ACCOUNT VA 1 - Stock Index Account Teachers Personal Annuity Individual Deferred Variable Annuity holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jump Financial holds 92K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 63.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 242.50% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 38K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JETSX - Total Stock Market Index Trust NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 5.99% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA Small-Cap Index Fund Standard Class holds 81K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 5.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in CTI BioPharma. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTIC is 0.19%, an increase of 3.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.73% to 109,655K shares. The put/call ratio of CTIC is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

CTI BioPharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. The company concentrates its efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib, our sole product candidate currently in active late-stage development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. In addition, the company has recently started developing pacritinib for use in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

