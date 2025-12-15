TD COWEN Maintains CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CTRRF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:CTRRF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.43% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for CT Real Estate Investment Trust is $12.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.03 to a high of $13.27. The average price target represents an increase of 25.43% from its latest reported closing price of $9.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CT Real Estate Investment Trust is 581MM, a decrease of 2.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in CT Real Estate Investment Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRRF is 0.13%, an increase of 1.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 1,803K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 339K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 293K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRRF by 3.16% over the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 244K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares , representing a decrease of 62.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRRF by 29.70% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 199K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRRF by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund holds 119K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing a decrease of 63.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRRF by 30.81% over the last quarter.

