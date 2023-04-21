TD Cowen Maintains Crown Castle (CCI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crown Castle is $157.15. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $175.35. The average price target represents an increase of 23.81% from its latest reported closing price of $126.93.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Crown Castle is $7,280MM, an increase of 3.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.82.

Crown Castle Declares $1.56 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.56 per share ($6.26 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.56 per share.

At the current share price of $126.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.48%, the lowest has been 2.62%, and the highest has been 5.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGNDX - Praxis Growth Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 584K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 584K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 13.90% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

PRF - Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF holds 56K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 5.43% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments holds 47K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing a decrease of 384.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 80.36% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crown Castle. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCI is 0.57%, an increase of 2.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 459,662K shares. The put/call ratio of CCI is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Crown Castle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See all Crown Castle regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.