TD COWEN Maintains Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CROMF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:CROMF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.70% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is $12.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.19 to a high of $13.13. The average price target represents an increase of 28.70% from its latest reported closing price of $9.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is 455MM, a decrease of 8.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CROMF is 0.07%, an increase of 10.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.73% to 1,865K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 361K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares , representing a decrease of 10.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROMF by 13.52% over the last quarter.

REET - iShares Global REIT ETF holds 265K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROMF by 3.74% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 198K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROMF by 3.59% over the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 181K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares , representing a decrease of 30.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROMF by 16.92% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 105K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares , representing a decrease of 22.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROMF by 2.36% over the last quarter.

