TD Cowen Maintains Credit Acceptance (CACC) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Credit Acceptance (NasdaqGS:CACC) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.28% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Credit Acceptance is $471.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $429.25 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.28% from its latest reported closing price of $448.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Credit Acceptance is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 34.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credit Acceptance. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CACC is 0.46%, an increase of 14.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.60% to 8,233K shares. The put/call ratio of CACC is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prescott General Partners holds 1,437K shares representing 12.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares , representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACC by 12.23% over the last quarter.

Cerity Partners holds 797K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACC by 16.66% over the last quarter.

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb holds 584K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares , representing a decrease of 10.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACC by 15.42% over the last quarter.

Gobi Capital holds 394K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACC by 15.48% over the last quarter.

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 376K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares , representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACC by 10.15% over the last quarter.

