TD Cowen Maintains Copa Holdings S.A. - (CPA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Copa Holdings S.A. - (NYSE:CPA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.61% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Copa Holdings S.A. - is 151.04. The forecasts range from a low of 125.24 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 54.61% from its latest reported closing price of 97.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Copa Holdings S.A. - is 3,448MM, an increase of 2.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in Copa Holdings S.A. -. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPA is 0.28%, an increase of 16.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 40,652K shares. The put/call ratio of CPA is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 3,658K shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,430K shares, representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 14.82% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,581K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,023K shares, representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 62.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,740K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,685K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 8.97% over the last quarter.

Sprucegrove Investment Management holds 2,710K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,981K shares, representing a decrease of 9.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 4.42% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 2,570K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Copa Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Copa Holdings, S.A. is a publicly traded foreign private issuer listed on the New York Stock Exchange and parent company of Panamanian carrier Copa Airlines and its subsidiary, Colombian carrier Copa Airlines Colombia. It is headquartered in Panama City, Panama.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.