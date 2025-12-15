TD COWEN Maintains Constellation Software (CNSWF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.50% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Constellation Software is $3,659.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3,121.47 to a high of $4,226.16. The average price target represents an increase of 30.50% from its latest reported closing price of $2,803.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Constellation Software is 8,894MM, a decrease of 20.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 62.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Software. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNSWF is 1.10%, an increase of 3.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 4,413K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AKREX - Akre Focus Fund Retail Class holds 433K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares , representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNSWF by 13.64% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 329K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares , representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNSWF by 0.02% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 312K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNSWF by 4.77% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 287K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNSWF by 9.54% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 178K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNSWF by 4.42% over the last quarter.

