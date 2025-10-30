TD Cowen Maintains Cohu (COHU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Cohu (NasdaqGS:COHU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.16% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cohu is $26.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 9.16% from its latest reported closing price of $24.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cohu is 870MM, an increase of 104.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohu. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COHU is 0.12%, an increase of 6.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 59,730K shares. The put/call ratio of COHU is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 4,153K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,732K shares , representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 8.26% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 3,035K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares , representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 49.38% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,780K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,880K shares , representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 25.18% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,146K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Royce & Associates holds 1,825K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,679K shares , representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 34.56% over the last quarter.

