TD Cowen Maintains Coastal Financial (CCB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Coastal Financial (NasdaqGS:CCB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.80% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coastal Financial is $133.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.80% from its latest reported closing price of $110.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coastal Financial is 678MM, an increase of 97.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coastal Financial. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCB is 0.27%, an increase of 11.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.08% to 14,389K shares. The put/call ratio of CCB is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,381K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares , representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCB by 15.33% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 714K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 759K shares , representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCB by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Azora Capital holds 591K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares , representing a decrease of 27.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCB by 9.95% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 511K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares , representing an increase of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCB by 10.78% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 486K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares , representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCB by 83.39% over the last quarter.

