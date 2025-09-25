TD Cowen Maintains Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.03% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings is $1.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.36 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 13.03% from its latest reported closing price of $1.48 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings is 2,785MM, an increase of 80.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCO is 0.15%, an increase of 7.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.14% to 490,937K shares. The put/call ratio of CCO is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 104,723K shares representing 21.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 55,829K shares representing 11.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PONAX - PIMCO Income Fund holds 50,863K shares representing 10.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legion Partners Asset Management holds 26,081K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,065K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCO by 4.49% over the last quarter.

Anson Funds Management holds 18,154K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,076K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCO by 16.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.