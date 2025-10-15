TD Cowen Maintains Citigroup (C) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Citigroup (NYSE:C) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.45% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Citigroup is $107.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $87.87 to a high of $135.45. The average price target represents an increase of 7.45% from its latest reported closing price of $99.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Citigroup is 77,350MM, an increase of 2.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citigroup. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to C is 0.56%, an increase of 4.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 1,663,415K shares. The put/call ratio of C is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,429K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,898K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C by 8.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,965K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,106K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C by 8.43% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 44,392K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,929K shares , representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 42,957K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,545K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C by 7.80% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 39,250K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,101K shares , representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C by 5.27% over the last quarter.

