TD COWEN Maintains Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (PPRQF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:PPRQF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.40% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is $12.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.46 to a high of $13.45. The average price target represents an increase of 28.40% from its latest reported closing price of $9.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is 1,410MM, a decrease of 6.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPRQF is 0.17%, an increase of 13.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 15,267K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,959K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,866K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPRQF by 7.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,466K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,421K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPRQF by 1.29% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,087K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares , representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPRQF by 9.10% over the last quarter.

AAAAX - DWS RREEF Real Assets Fund holds 1,066K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 916K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares , representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPRQF by 15.33% over the last quarter.

