TD COWEN Maintains Chartwell Retirement Residences (CWSRF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCPK:CWSRF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.54% Upside

As of November 10, 2025, the average one-year price target for Chartwell Retirement Residences is $15.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.13 to a high of $17.97. The average price target represents an increase of 71.54% from its latest reported closing price of $9.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Chartwell Retirement Residences is 900MM, a decrease of 13.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chartwell Retirement Residences. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWSRF is 0.45%, an increase of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 15,151K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,950K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,798K shares , representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWSRF by 1.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,465K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,390K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWSRF by 6.61% over the last quarter.

ARYVX - Global Real Estate Fund Investor Class holds 1,310K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares , representing a decrease of 13.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWSRF by 11.52% over the last quarter.

PURCX - PGIM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE FUND Class C holds 922K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares , representing an increase of 20.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWSRF by 28.04% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 916K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 883K shares , representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWSRF by 5.35% over the last quarter.

