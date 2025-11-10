TD Cowen Maintains Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.99% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Charles River Laboratories International is $192.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $158.99 to a high of $221.55. The average price target represents an increase of 13.99% from its latest reported closing price of $169.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Charles River Laboratories International is 4,730MM, an increase of 17.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,089 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles River Laboratories International. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRL is 0.15%, an increase of 4.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 59,195K shares. The put/call ratio of CRL is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,768K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,285K shares , representing a decrease of 13.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 16.37% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,178K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 9.95% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 1,771K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares , representing an increase of 16.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 20.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,582K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 12.10% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 1,569K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares , representing an increase of 61.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 193.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.