TD Cowen Maintains ChargePoint Holdings Inc - (CHPT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of ChargePoint Holdings Inc - (NYSE:CHPT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.10% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc - is 15.72. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 107.10% from its latest reported closing price of 7.59.

The projected annual revenue for ChargePoint Holdings Inc - is 746MM, an increase of 59.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHPT is 0.41%, a decrease of 25.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.91% to 138,838K shares. The put/call ratio of CHPT is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,477K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,320K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 7,819K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Braemar Energy Ventures III holds 7,460K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,155K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,005K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 5,756K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ChargePoint Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

