TD Cowen Maintains Ceva (CEVA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.62% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ceva is 39.78. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 88.62% from its latest reported closing price of 21.09.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ceva is 143MM, an increase of 10.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ceva. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEVA is 0.09%, a decrease of 8.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 22,003K shares. The put/call ratio of CEVA is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,718K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,703K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 10.47% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 1,034K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares, representing an increase of 16.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 4.27% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 747K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 779K shares, representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 714K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares, representing an increase of 31.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 34.18% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 667K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares, representing an increase of 26.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 24.41% over the last quarter.

Ceva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. CEVA offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. CEVA partners with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. CEVA's ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labssensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT.

See all Ceva regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.