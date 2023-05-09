TD Cowen Maintains Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.54% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ceridian HCM Holding is 85.92. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 46.54% from its latest reported closing price of 58.63.

The projected annual revenue for Ceridian HCM Holding is 1,477MM, an increase of 11.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 931 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ceridian HCM Holding. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 4.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDAY is 0.18%, an increase of 0.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.67% to 202,086K shares. The put/call ratio of CDAY is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,692K shares representing 13.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,418K shares, representing an increase of 15.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 32.76% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 18,470K shares representing 11.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,501K shares, representing a decrease of 16.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,377K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,475K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 4.93% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 11,436K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,161K shares, representing an increase of 19.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 46.80% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,927K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,279K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Its platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

