TD Cowen Maintains CAVA Group (CAVA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.73% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CAVA Group is $89.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 72.73% from its latest reported closing price of $51.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CAVA Group is 1,013MM, a decrease of 10.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 956 funds or institutions reporting positions in CAVA Group. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 3.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAVA is 0.24%, an increase of 10.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 112,385K shares. The put/call ratio of CAVA is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artal Group holds 9,508K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,165K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,984K shares , representing an increase of 22.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 16.36% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,560K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,601K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 15.50% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,422K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares , representing an increase of 30.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 28.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,166K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,105K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 11.34% over the last quarter.

