TD Cowen Maintains Carpenter Technology (CRS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.50% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carpenter Technology is 63.75. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.50% from its latest reported closing price of 59.86.

The projected annual revenue for Carpenter Technology is 2,383MM, a decrease of 6.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 533 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carpenter Technology. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 7.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRS is 0.20%, an increase of 23.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 52,572K shares. The put/call ratio of CRS is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,529K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,590K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 15.75% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,803K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,761K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 17.78% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,563K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares, representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 124,989.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,508K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 13.94% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,332K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares, representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 88.64% over the last quarter.

Carpenter Technology Background Information

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete 'end-to-end' solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production.

