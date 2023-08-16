TD Cowen Maintains Cardinal Health (CAH) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.04% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cardinal Health is 96.04. The forecasts range from a low of 78.78 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 6.04% from its latest reported closing price of 90.57.

The projected annual revenue for Cardinal Health is 213,991MM, an increase of 4.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1745 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardinal Health. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAH is 0.30%, a decrease of 5.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 236,580K shares. The put/call ratio of CAH is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,972K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,963K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 9.21% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,018K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,105K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 6.29% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,012K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,057K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,397K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,369K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,801K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,750K shares, representing an increase of 21.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 50.62% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in 46 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care.

