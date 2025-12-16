TD COWEN Maintains Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:CDPYF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.83% Upside

As of December 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is $34.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.68 to a high of $38.61. The average price target represents an increase of 7.83% from its latest reported closing price of $32.37 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is 1,080MM, an increase of 4.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 19.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDPYF is 0.33%, an increase of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.69% to 10,708K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,354K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,336K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDPYF by 2.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,460K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDPYF by 3.28% over the last quarter.

MGLAX - MFS Global Real Estate Fund A holds 1,216K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,210K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDPYF by 18.66% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 649K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares , representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDPYF by 10.81% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 544K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDPYF by 3.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.