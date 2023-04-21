TD Cowen Maintains Calix (CALX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Calix (NYSE:CALX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.44% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Calix is $84.21. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 78.44% from its latest reported closing price of $47.19.

The projected annual revenue for Calix is $1,013MM, an increase of 8.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 499K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Thompson Investment Management holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

URTY - ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 17.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 36.66% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - ATM Small Cap Managed Volatility Portfolio Class K holds 21K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 8.74% over the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 1.06% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 724 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calix. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 11.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALX is 0.36%, a decrease of 14.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 67,455K shares. The put/call ratio of CALX is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

Calix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calix, Inc. - Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Calix's platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart, connected home and business into new revenue streams.

