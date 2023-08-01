TD Cowen Maintains Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - (BAH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - (NYSE:BAH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.33% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - is 117.04. The forecasts range from a low of 107.06 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.33% from its latest reported closing price of 121.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - is 9,933MM, an increase of 2.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.98.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - Declares $0.47 Dividend

On May 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

At the current share price of $121.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.65%, the lowest has been 1.25%, and the highest has been 2.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.52%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp -. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAH is 0.27%, a decrease of 11.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.00% to 133,224K shares. The put/call ratio of BAH is 2.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,729K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,740K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 17.56% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 5,185K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,737K shares, representing a decrease of 10.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 24.26% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 4,118K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,147K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 11.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,091K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,013K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 16.52% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,072K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,806K shares, representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 83.31% over the last quarter.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For more than 100 years, business, government, and military leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering and cyber, the Company helps organizations transform. IT'se a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by the most sensitive agencies. The Compnay works shoulder to shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision. With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, its firm employs about 27,200 people globally, and had revenue of $7.5 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.