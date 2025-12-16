TD COWEN Maintains Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:BOWFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.19% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust is $58.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $64.81. The average price target represents an increase of 16.19% from its latest reported closing price of $50.52 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust is 569MM, a decrease of 11.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOWFF is 0.29%, an increase of 9.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.33% to 3,674K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cardinal Capital Management holds 688K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 689K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOWFF by 10.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 579K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWFF by 3.95% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 366K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOWFF by 7.55% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 365K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOWFF by 2.36% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 218K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares , representing an increase of 14.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWFF by 18.37% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.