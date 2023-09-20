TD Cowen Maintains B&G Foods (BGS) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.57% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for B&G Foods is 14.79. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 45.57% from its latest reported closing price of 10.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for B&G Foods is 2,201MM, an increase of 3.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in B&G Foods. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 6.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGS is 0.07%, an increase of 8.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 48,935K shares. The put/call ratio of BGS is 2.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,089K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,212K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGS by 15.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,211K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,771K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,881K shares, representing a decrease of 6.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGS by 19.68% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,634K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares, representing an increase of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGS by 12.04% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,427K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares, representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGS by 6.88% over the last quarter.

B&G Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.