TD COWEN Maintains Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APPTF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:APPTF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.14% Upside

As of November 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is $9.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.68 to a high of $10.33. The average price target represents an increase of 25.14% from its latest reported closing price of $7.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is 91MM, a decrease of 6.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APPTF is 0.02%, an increase of 7.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.39% to 155K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 132K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares , representing a decrease of 18.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPTF by 10.07% over the last quarter.

DFGR - Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVRE - Avantis Real Estate ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 11.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPTF by 3.63% over the last quarter.

