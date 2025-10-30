TD Cowen Maintains Aurora Innovation (AUR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Aurora Innovation (NasdaqGS:AUR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.22% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aurora Innovation is $10.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.63 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 104.22% from its latest reported closing price of $5.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aurora Innovation is 93MM, an increase of 4,558.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 689 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurora Innovation. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 9.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUR is 0.22%, an increase of 36.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.02% to 1,664,863K shares. The put/call ratio of AUR is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Uber Technologies holds 325,973K shares representing 20.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 211,897K shares representing 13.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 213,656K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 26.24% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 129,152K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129,193K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 26.47% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 76,600K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,635K shares , representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 35.04% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 52,478K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,912K shares , representing an increase of 33.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.