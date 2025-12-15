TD COWEN Maintains Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.46% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Athabasca Oil is $5.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.07 to a high of $6.40. The average price target represents an increase of 48.46% from its latest reported closing price of $3.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Athabasca Oil is 1,946MM, an increase of 43.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Athabasca Oil. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATHOF is 0.25%, an increase of 4.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 80,125K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 15,060K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,458K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATHOF by 6.03% over the last quarter.

FBALX - Fidelity Balanced Fund holds 11,676K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,985K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATHOF by 14.87% over the last quarter.

FGLGX - Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund holds 7,758K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,982K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHOF by 9.24% over the last quarter.

FNARX - Natural Resources Portfolio holds 5,436K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,580K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATHOF by 12.21% over the last quarter.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity U.S. Equity Central Fund holds 5,392K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,548K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHOF by 3.60% over the last quarter.

