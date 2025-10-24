TD Cowen Maintains AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. - Limited Partnership (AB) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. - Limited Partnership (NYSE:AB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.15% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. - Limited Partnership is $41.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.86 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 5.15% from its latest reported closing price of $39.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. - Limited Partnership is 3,712MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 10.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AB is 0.17%, an increase of 32.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 54.51% to 15,450K shares. The put/call ratio of AB is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,171K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares , representing a decrease of 48.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB by 36.28% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,134K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,606K shares , representing a decrease of 41.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB by 30.86% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,083K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346K shares , representing a decrease of 24.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB by 80.68% over the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 982K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares , representing a decrease of 49.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB by 24.18% over the last quarter.

PGOAX - PGIM JENNISON SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 872K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

