TD Cowen Maintains Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.03% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Air Transport Services Group is 23.12. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 3.03% from its latest reported closing price of 22.44.

The projected annual revenue for Air Transport Services Group is 2,253MM, an increase of 8.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Transport Services Group. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 7.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATSG is 0.21%, a decrease of 8.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.35% to 76,436K shares. The put/call ratio of ATSG is 5.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amazon Com holds 13,918K shares representing 19.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 8,723K shares representing 12.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,475K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATSG by 5.64% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,646K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares, representing an increase of 18.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATSG by 1.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,259K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,220K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATSG by 24.67% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 1,918K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Air Transport Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC.

