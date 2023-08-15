TD Cowen Maintains Agilon Health (AGL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.09% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agilon Health is 29.34. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 57.09% from its latest reported closing price of 18.68.

The projected annual revenue for Agilon Health is 3,950MM, an increase of 7.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agilon Health. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGL is 0.41%, an increase of 6.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.05% to 594,531K shares. The put/call ratio of AGL is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice holds 194,611K shares representing 48.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 42,436K shares representing 10.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,918K shares, representing an increase of 10.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 59.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 38,157K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,346K shares, representing an increase of 46.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 81.56% over the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 17,247K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,503K shares, representing an increase of 15.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 5.40% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,593K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,684K shares, representing an increase of 81.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 277.07% over the last quarter.

Agilon Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

agilon health is transforming healthcare by empowering community-based physicians with the resources and expertise they need to innovate the payment and delivery of care for seniors. agilon health enables physicians to create their own Medicare-centric globally capitated line of business. The agilon Total Care Model is powered by its purpose-built platform and enabled through a growing national network of like-minded physician partners. With agilon, physicians are freed from the constraints of the transactional fee-for-service reimbursement model and are able to practice team-based, coordinated care to serve the individual needs of their senior patients and to transition to a sustainable and predictable, long-term business model. The rapidly growing appeal of the agilon platform, partnership model and network of leading community-based physicians has allowed the company to expand to 17 local communities with 16 anchor physician groups, as well as a network of physicians across Hawaii, in fewer than five years.

