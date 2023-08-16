TD Cowen Maintains Agilent Technologies (A) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.32% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agilent Technologies is 143.65. The forecasts range from a low of 116.15 to a high of $171.15. The average price target represents an increase of 14.32% from its latest reported closing price of 125.65.

The projected annual revenue for Agilent Technologies is 7,130MM, an increase of 1.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.77.

Agilent Technologies Declares $0.22 Dividend

On May 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 received the payment on July 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $125.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.73%, the lowest has been 0.44%, and the highest has been 1.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1956 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agilent Technologies. This is a decrease of 54 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to A is 0.34%, a decrease of 14.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 302,000K shares. The put/call ratio of A is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,037K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,907K shares, representing an increase of 19.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 84.09% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,968K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,277K shares, representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 11.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,160K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,971K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 12.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,736K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,057K shares, representing a decrease of 38.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 91.52% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,054K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,219K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 20.72% over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide.

