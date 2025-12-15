TD Cowen Maintains Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond (MGRD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:MGRD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.61% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $18.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.26 to a high of $23.68. The average price target represents an increase of 19.61% from its latest reported closing price of $15.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 2,044MM, an increase of 0.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGRD is 0.24%, an increase of 7.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 2,526K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 858K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares , representing an increase of 73.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGRD by 165.63% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 633K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares , representing a decrease of 63.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGRD by 55.49% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 313K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares , representing a decrease of 47.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGRD by 50.92% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund holds 300K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 176K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares , representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGRD by 7.58% over the last quarter.

