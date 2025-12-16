TD Cowen Maintains Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond (MGRB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:MGRB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.47% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $20.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.92 to a high of $26.09. The average price target represents an increase of 18.47% from its latest reported closing price of $17.51 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 2,044MM, an increase of 0.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGRB is 0.15%, an increase of 5.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 2,307K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 871K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGRB by 8.88% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 422K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares , representing a decrease of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGRB by 10.92% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 281K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 197K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund holds 143K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.